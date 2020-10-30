Mountain State reports largest 24-hour jump in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting the state’s largest spike of COVID-19 cases in a 24 hour period with 524 new cases reported as of 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The previous largest jump was reported Oct. 16.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says eight more West Virginians have died due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 451.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old female from Cabell County, a 90-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 84-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 55-year-old male from Cabell County, an 82-year-old female from Monongalia County, an 83-year old male from Monongalia County, a 73-year-old male from Fayette County, and an 89-year-old female from Fayette County.

As of 10 a.m., Oct. 30, health officials say have reported 23,990 COVID-19 cases throughout the pandemic. Of those, 4,987 cases are active, with 18,552 West Virginians recovered from the virus. Hospitalizations continue to rise, with 240 people in the hospital due to COVID-19 and 27 currently on a ventilator.

The state’s County Alert System map shows Mingo County in red, with Wayne, Wyoming, Upshur, Morgan and Berkeley counties in orange.

The state has received 767,500 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positive rate of 3.77% and a cumulative percent positive rate of 2.91%, edging the closest the cumulative rate has been to 3% since April 25.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,650), Boone (380), Braxton (69), Brooke (239), Cabell (1,494), Calhoun (36), Clay (63), Doddridge (71), Fayette (787), Gilmer (64), Grant (198), Greenbrier (204), Hampshire (140), Hancock (230), Hardy (107), Harrison (673), Jackson (406), Jefferson (614), Kanawha (3,732), Lewis (101), Lincoln (258), Logan (785), Marion (405), Marshall (358), Mason (179), McDowell (126), Mercer (781), Mineral (232), Mingo (632), Monongalia (2,329), Monroe (260), Morgan (154), Nicholas (190), Ohio (585), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (33), Pocahontas (72), Preston (208), Putnam (926), Raleigh (834), Randolph (419), Ritchie (46), Roane (114), Summers (131), Taylor (170), Tucker (65), Tyler (43), Upshur (268), Wayne (605), Webster (35), Wetzel (202), Wirt (55), Wood (647), Wyoming (321).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today Oct. 30 in the following counties:

Barbour County , October 30, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

, October 30, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV Berkeley County , October 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

, October 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV Boone County , October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Racine Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Volunteer Street, Racine, WV

, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Racine Volunteer Fire Department, 400 Volunteer Street, Racine, WV Braxton County , October 30, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV

, October 30, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Holly Gray Park, 41 Holly Grove Drive, Sutton, WV Cabell County , October 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cabell County Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (flu shots offered) Clay County , October 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

, October 30, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV Doddridge County , October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV

, October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m., Ritchie Regional Health Center, West Union Location, 190 Marie Street, West Union, WV Harrison County , October 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308)

, October 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Harrison County Health Department, 330 West Main Street, Clarksburg, WV (by appointment; call 304-623-9308) Jefferson County , October 30, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV (by appointment; call 304-728-8416, press 1) October 30, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

, Kanawha County , October 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shawnee Sports Complex. One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV

, October 30, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Shawnee Sports Complex. One Salango Way, Dunbar, WV Lincoln County , October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing)

, October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (Walk-in testing) Marshall County , October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

, October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV Mercer County , October 30, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV

, October 30, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Mercer County Health Department, 978 Blue Prince Road, Bluefield, WV Mingo County , October 30, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

, October 30, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) Monroe County , October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV

, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union, WV Morgan County : October 30, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Morgan County Health Department, 137 War Memorial Drive, Berkeley Springs, WV (by appointment; call 304-258-1513, option 1) October 30, 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

: Ritchie County , October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV

, October 30, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Ritchie Regional Health Center, 135 South Penn Avenue, Harrisville, WV Roane County , October 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 30, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered) Taylor County , October 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV

, October 30, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m., First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton, WV Upshur County , October 30, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV

, October 30, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 BU Drive, Buckhannon, WV Wayne County , October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

, October 30, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV Wyoming County, October 30, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

The WV DHHR says testing is available to everyone, including asymptomatic individuals. Additional testing will be held Saturday, Oct. 31 in the following counties.

Berkeley County , October 31, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

, October 31, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV Jefferson County , October 31, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

, October 31, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV Mingo County , October 31, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent)

, October 31, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV, (under the tent) Morgan County , October 31, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

, October 31, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Roane County , October 31, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered)

, October 31, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Roane General Hospital, 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV (flu shots offered) Wyoming County, October 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

Testing will be held Sunday, November 1 in the following counties

Berkeley County , Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV

, Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Musselman High School, 126 Excellence Way, Inwood, WV Jefferson County , Nov. 1, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV

, Nov. 1, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Ranson Civic Center, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson, WV Mingo County , Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent)

, Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Williamson Health and Wellness Center, 173 East 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV (under the tent) Morgan County , Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

, Nov. 1, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV Wyoming County, Nov. 1, 11 a.m. – 3: p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV

