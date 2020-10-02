Mountain state reports one new COVID-19 death; Kanawha County drops to gold

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State Health officials say another West Virginian has died due to COVID-19, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 355.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of an 89-year-old male from Marion County.

According to the WV DHHR County Alert System map, Kanawha County has moved down to gold. Other counties in gold on the map include Berkeley, Jackson, Wyoming, Doddridge, Barbour and Randolph counties.

Boone, Taylor, Harrison and Upshur are listed as orange. Brook, Grant, Nicholas, Summers, Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne and Mingo countys are yellow. All other counties are green.

As of 10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 2, state health officials are reporting 283 new COVID-19 cases. The state has reported a total of 16,307 cases since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR says the state has conducted 576,026 confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 2.80% and a cumulative percent positivity rate of 2.77%.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available at the following locations:

Friday, October 2, 2020:

Barbour County , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Barbour County Fair Grounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington Harrison County , 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg

, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Robert C. Byrd High School, 1 Eagle Way, Clarksburg Kanawha County , 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle (flu shots offered)

, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Riverside High School, 1 Warrior Way, Belle (flu shots offered) Jefferson County , 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson

, 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson Marshall County , 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville

, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville Taylor County , 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton

, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike (US Rt. 119 South), Grafton Upshur County, 10 a.m. – 4 a.m. at Buckhannon Upshur High School, 270 B-U Drive, Buckhannon

Saturday, October 3, 2020:

Jefferson County , 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson

, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ranson Civic Center Parking Lot, 432 W. 2nd Avenue, Ranson Marshall County, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville

