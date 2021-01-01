Mountain State shatters daily COVID-19 cases record

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia has shattered its record of daily COVID-19 cases with more than 2,400 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the first time the state has recorded more than 2,000 cases in a single day.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 2,486 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed as of 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The previous record was set Dec. 17, 2020, with 1,636 cases.

West Virginia COVID-19 data as of Jan. 1, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The new cases bring the state to a total of 87,820 cases. 26,143 of those cases remain active, and the current daily percent positivity rate has risen to 7.98%. The cumulative percent positivity rate is 4.9%. The WV DHHR says 60,316 West Virginians have recovered.

Health officials say 23 more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,361 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 87-year-old female from Marion County, an 81-year-old female from Mineral County, an 85-year-old female from Boone County, a 78-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 79-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year-old female from Mineral County, an 82-year-old male from Mineral County, a 48-year-old male from Preston County, a 77-year-old male from Hampshire County, an 82-year-old female from Logan County, a 75-year-old female from Mineral County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Summers County, a 68-year-old female from Wood County, an 84-year-old female from Hancock County, a 56-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Wayne County, an 81-year-old male from Brooke County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year-old male from Wayne County, a 64-year-old female from Kanawha County, and an 86-year-old female from Hardy County.

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 1, 2021 (Photo Credit: WV DHHR)

The County Alert System map shows 54 of the state’s 55 counties in red or orange. Counties in orange include McDowell, Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, Kanawha, Clay, Roane, Mason, Gilmer, Lewis, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, and Taylor counties. Calhoun County has moved from green to yellow on the map. The remaining 40 counties in the Mountain State are in red.

According to the WV DHHR, 49,037 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. The state has also received more than 16,500 additional doses to distribute in the past 24 hours.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (792), Berkeley (6,391), Boone (1,087), Braxton (309), Brooke (1,427), Cabell (5,373), Calhoun (135), Clay (263), Doddridge (257), Fayette (1,784), Gilmer (413), Grant (776), Greenbrier (1,521), Hampshire (1,015), Hancock (1,922), Hardy (799), Harrison (3,042), Jackson (1,191), Jefferson (2,423), Kanawha (8,766), Lewis (557), Lincoln (784), Logan (1,693), Marion (1,909), Marshall (2,139), Mason (1,059), McDowell (992), Mercer (2,885), Mineral (2,122), Mingo (1,458), Monongalia (5,427), Monroe (662), Morgan (657), Nicholas (707), Ohio (2,543), Pendleton (313), Pleasants (574), Pocahontas (360), Preston (1,691), Putnam (3,041), Raleigh (2,761), Randolph (1,205), Ritchie (358), Roane (312), Summers (460), Taylor (702), Tucker (338), Tyler (373), Upshur (964), Wayne (1,742), Webster (156), Wetzel (716), Wirt (229), Wood (5,038), Wyoming (1,207).