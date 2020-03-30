Mountain State up to 145 confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources today confirmed 21 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 145.

As of March 30, 3,827 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 145 positive, 3,682 negative and one death.

According to DHHR, state-reported confirmed cases per county include 14 in Berkeley, one in Cabell, three in Greenbrier, three in Hancock, 10 in Harrison, eight in Jackson, six in Jefferson, 23 in Kanawha, two in Logan, five in Marion, four in Marshall, three in Mason, two in Mercer, 31 in Monongalia, one in Morgan, nine in Ohio, one in Pleasants, two in Preston, four in Putnam, three in Raleigh, one in Randolph, two in Roane, two in Tucker, one in Upshur, one in Wetzel, one in Wirt and two in Wood.

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, and in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers are required to report test results to their local health departments, which provide them to DHHR. Commercial/private labs are also required to report test results to DHHR. However, the reporting of negative and pending tests to DHHR has been inconsistent, contributing to the delay in official reporting.

For the most up to date information, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov or http://www.cdc.gov/COVID19.

