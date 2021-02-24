Countdown to Tax Day
Mountain State working to improve foreign relations overseas

West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Mountain State is working to improve foreign relations overseas, with a new agreement.

Congresswoman Carol Miller took part in a virtual signing of an historic trade and investment deal, between West Virginia and Vietnam.

The agreement will promote cooperation on a range of issues critical to the Mountain State, including the exportation of coal, natural gas, education, mining equipment, and hardwoods to Vietnam.

“We are glad to supply these crucial energy resources and commodities to our friends across the Pacific”

Rep. Carol Miller (R) – West Virgina

The agreement will also help to advance tourism and educational institutions between West Virginia and Vietnam.

