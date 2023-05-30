CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The White House and Congress have a deal on the table to raise the federal debt ceiling so that the nation can pay its bills. And it includes what some are calling a big bonus for West Virginia.

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) came to their tentative deal over the weekend.

With the national debt already at $31 trillion, an increase in the debt is needed to keep the country operating.

Included in the 99-page document is a permitting reform measure designed to help complete the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline through West Virginia.

Critics say the bill cuts federal spending too deeply, but supporters say it will help West Virginia.

“It’s about $40 million a year in tax revenues to the state of West Virginia. And about $300 million a year in revenue to the royalty owners,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

“On the one hand, they’re taking away federal investments from working families and then they want to give that money in the form of tax breaks to the wealthy and the corporations. So, that doesn’t fix the federal deficit,” said Gary Zuckett, Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

Sen. Manchin says the Mountain Valley Pipeline could be completed and operating in 2024. A final vote on the debt ceiling increase is scheduled for Wednesday.

Not everyone is happy about the Mountain Valley Pipeline being included in this debt ceiling bill.

The Chesapeake Climate Action Network Tuesday came out in opposition and is hinting at legal action to stop it.