CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Progress is being reported on getting permitting reform through Congress, and that potentially could lead to the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline.

That could bring big supplies of natural gas from West Virginia to market. But many agree this will need a bipartisan vote to get through Congress.

The Mountain Valley Pipeline could be getting back on track as a number of bills move through Congress, that would speed up the permitting process for this and other projects.

Congressional sources say the pipeline is just 20 miles from completion. It would go from north-central West Virginia to southeast of Roanoke, Virginia, and perhaps later into North Carolina.

Supporters say the gas is critical to national and international defense, and it could also cut the cost of energy.

“It’s not only important to the state, it’s important to the country. I mean right now you see the cost of living going up, energy costs going up. We’re in economic doldrums not seen since the Carter Administration,” said Jason Huffman, West Virginia State Director of Americans for Prosperity.

“Getting natural gas to our allies is something that we see is so important as we frame it around what’s happening in Ukraine and what’s happening in Europe,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Many environmentalists continue to oppose the Mountain Valley Pipeline over concerns about potential water and air pollution, and they have held numerous protests.

Senator Capito said she is working with Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) and two others, who are trying to get the permitting bills through committees, to the Senate floor.