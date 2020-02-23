Mountaineer Foodbank hosts mobile food pantry for a community in need

MADISON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Mountaineer Foodbank along with the Department of Nutrition and other community organizations hosted a mobile food pantry for families in the city of Madison, West Virginia, and surrounding cities.

The mobile food pantry was set up in the Scott High School parking lot. According to Madison Police, the line of cars for the event backed up the regular flow of traffic for over a mile on each side of Riverside Drive.

Over 12,000 pounds of food was handed out by volunteers during the event. Unfortunately, the foodbank was forced to turn away some families because they ran out of food.

Food is such a basic need and its a right for people to have food and to live, go on and live healthy lives. Laura Phillips

The West Virginia Department of Nutrition is partnering up with The Mountaineer Foodbank to reach out to counties all across the mountain state with families in need of food. The foodbank is keeping track of counties with a larger population of families with food insecurities.

For more information on the Mountaineer Foodbank, click here.