SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The funeral for a West Virginia forester who died fighting a forest fire outside of Montgomery is happening in Summersville on Wednesday.

Friends, family, community members and loved ones from all over West Virginia and the U.S. are coming together at the Armory in Summersville to honor Cody Mullens, 28, of Mt. Hope.

Mullens died while fighting a forest fire outside of Montgomery and Kimberly on April 13.

Mullens’ aunt, Gail, told 13 News that Cody was the type of person to run toward the fire instead of away from it. Gail also said the outpouring of love and support the family has received since his death from friends, the State Division of Forestry and first responders means the world to the family.

Gail said that as the family mourns Cody’s loss, they can find some peace knowing that Cody died doing what he loved more than anything else: fighting fires.