Mrs. International 2019 crowned, more pageants in West Virginia this week

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) – The first round of 2019 pageants in Charleston is in the books this summer, but there is a lot more competition to go. Mrs. Utah Robin Towle was crowned Mrs. International 2019 Saturday night at the Culture Center in Charleston.

She beat out dozens of contestants from all over the world. A local contestant almost pulled off a major upset. Mrs. West Virginia Alicia Dalton-Tingler of Preston County was first runner up.

“This means everything to me because now I can share my platform of suicide prevention and I can promote the American Heart Association. Suicide. There’s one suicide every forty seconds globally,” said Mrs. Utah Robin Towle, Mrs. International 2019.

“I’ve never seen a pageant where your faith can be front and center and your community service means everything. And to be able to do this in my backyard, is out of this world,” said Mrs. West Virginia Alicia Dalton-Tingler, First Runner-Up Mrs. International.

While Mrs. International is over, the pageants are far from done. This week dozens of contestants in the “Miss Teen” and “Pre-Teen International” are in Charleston, along with the “Miss International” entrants. There will be events all week, with a finale next Saturday night at the West Virginia Culture Center on the State Capitol grounds.