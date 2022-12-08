CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — MSN released a list of the “most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant” in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.

According to the list, Hermosilla’s Deli and Market on Morgantown Avenue in Fairmont is the best in West Virginia. “Hermosilla’s looks like your standard deli, but the food served here is really something special,” said the MSN list.

MSN said that even though the deli only has a few tables, the Italian subs and pastrami are so good that customers keep coming back.

Hermosilla’s is known for its “Italian Bomb” which is a triple-layer sandwich of Capocollo, hot Sopressata and hot salami and was featured on WBOY in 2018. 12 News also took a Restaurant Road Trip to Hermosilla’s Deli and Market in 2014.