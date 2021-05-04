Much progress since 2016 WV floods, but many people still need help

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It was June of 2016 when heavy rains caused severe flooding in many places including Clendenin, and 23 people died statewide.

Today U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, and Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers gave a media tour and a progress report. Many downtown businesses have reopened, and customer traffic is good. The community has also added many new outdoor recreational activities, with an eye on growth.

“We have a lot of properties. And so we’re hoping when people, young couples get married and have young children, they’ll want to come to live up here. But we have to have the proper infrastructure for them to come,” said Mayor Kay Summers, Town of Clendenin.

“It is really I think heartening, to see everything that’s been done, but disheartening to see what still need to be done,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

But not everyone is happy. Junior Naylor allowed FEMA to bulldoze his home and other structures on his flood-prone Elk River property. He was supposed to be paid more than 150-thousand dollars.

“I haven’t heard a thing. (Reporter Question: How frustrated are you that after five years, you haven’t been paid a dime?) “Well I’m somewhat frustrated Mark, but I’m still a pretty patient person,” said Junior Naylor, Clendenin Flood Victim.

“We should able through our office, through our casework, to be able to help these folks. And I am sure that they have contacted us. We’ll get back with FEMA. We’ll try to figure out who those people are,” said Senator Capito.

Meanwhile, the old Clendenin Elementary School needs to be torn down, a 30-foot stage along the Elk River Downtown is still being constructed. And two new boat ramps are being built.

“The mayor says broadband service in the area is horrible. She wants permission to use federal CARES Act dollars or infrastructure funds, to fix that to help attract more business, said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.