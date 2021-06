KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A mudslide has closed a portion of Cabin Creek Road near Wealthy Acres Road in Kanawha County early Monday morning.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route for travel. The call came in just after 4:40 Monday morning.

Crews on scene say the mudslide brought down trees and powerlines. AEP crews are working to safely restore the lines. There is no word on how long the road will be closed.