Multifest celebrates diversity through food, music and dance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Thousands of people flooded to Haddad Riverfront Park this weekend for the annual Multifest event.

Sunday, the festival entered its third and final day with the same music, dancing, food and message as the previous two days.

“It is important not just to celebrate diversity, but anybody’s culture to let them know the history, to let them know what has been done in the past, what we can look forward to in the future,” Multifest Executive Director Tamara Eubanks said.

With last year’s event canceled due to the pandemic, Eubanks expected a big crowd of people from different types of backgrounds.

“I think people were anticipating, they were anxiously waiting to get out to fellowship with one another without a mask and we just wanted to come together and celebrate,” she said.

Sunday’s featured guest was former WNBA superstar and current Atlanta Dream co-owner Renee Montgomery. A St. Albans native, Montgomery is proud of her West Virginia roots.

“A lot of people, every time I tell them I’m from West Virginia, people’s jaws drop but we’ve got to change that,” Montgomery said. “We got a lot of people coming out of West Virginia doing big things.”

A weekend to celebrate what makes us different, but also to celebrate what brings us together.

“It’s very important to come together with another, to show unity with one another and to appreciate was has been brought to them,” Eubanks said.

In anticipation of back to school, more than $1,000 in college scholarships were awarded to area high school graduates.