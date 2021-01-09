Multiple buildings on fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple buildings are on fire in northern Kanawha County Friday night.

The fire began just before 11 p.m. on the 1400 block of Cicerone Road.

Dispatchers say that no injuries are reported but that multiple buildings are on fire. They do not know the exact number of buildings but they said it is at least two, including a garage with vehicles in it.

Pinch Volunteer Fire, Frame Volunteer Fire, Sissonville Volunteer Fire and Gandeeville Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding to the scene.

We will provide more details on this story as soon as we receive new details.