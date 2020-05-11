MARTINSBURG, WV (AP) – At least four people have died from the coronavirus at a Veterans Affairs hospital in West Virginia.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says the deaths have occurred at the Martinsburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The facility has 19 active cases of COVID-19, including seven veterans, 11 employees, and one veteran employee.
Overall, the four VA facilities in West Virginia have had at least 61 confirmed virus cases, including 49 in Martinsburg, according to the VA website. Those facilities currently have a combined 22 active cases.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to drop
- CEOs asked to remove masks at Iowa roundtable before Pence, governor arrived
- Multiple deaths from COVID-19 at West Virginia VA hospital
- Act Now: IRS imposes new deadline to get stimulus check faster
- Viral video sensation ‘double rainbow guy’ dies at 57
- Virginia man gets a bear-y disruptive visitor
- Pence spends weekend at home after exposure to infected aide, plans White House return on Monday
- ‘Seinfeld,’ ‘King of Queens’ actor Jerry Stiller dies at 92
- Restaurants see a boost in business Mother’s Day weekend
- Postponed high school graduation falls on the June 2016 Flood anniversary