Update: 92-year-old woman killed in fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Fire departments from every station in Putnam County are battling a blaze in the Fraziers Bottom area.

The fire took place Monday evening.

According to our crew at the scene, a 92-year-old woman was killed in the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to the scene.

We will provide more details on this developing story as soon as they become available.