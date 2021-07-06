Multiple fire units respond to Roane County mobile home fire

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Dispatchers confirm that a fire occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday at a mobile home at 853 Robinson Run Road near Walton.

At this point, dispatchers are not sure if the home was occupied at the time of the fire, and they are not aware of any injuries.

Fire units from Clendenin, Gandeeville, Spencer, Newton, and Reedy responded. At 9:00 a.m., they were still at the scene. 

13 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

