Multiple projects in WV get grants for treatment supervision programs

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects.

The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society.

The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.

Berkeley County Council – $103,500 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.

Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. – $234,731 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.

Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia – $217,485 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.

Greenbrier County Commission – $83,500 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Greenbrier County.

Harrison County Commission – $90,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.

Jefferson Day Report Center, Inc. – $103,500 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.

Logan County Commission – $116,100 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan County.

Mason County Commission – $63,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County.

Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home – $221,737 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. – $117,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Kanawha and Cabell Counties.

Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. – $85,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Putnam County.

Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, Inc. – $267,975 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan County.

Recovery Point of Huntington, Inc. – $914,850 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Cabell, Kanawha, and Mercer Counties.

Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. – $27,000 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.

Wayne County Commission – $122,490 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.

Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling – $153,990 These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Marshall County.



