Multiple projects in WV get grants for treatment supervision programs

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says $2.9 million in Justice Reinvestment Initiative grant funds will be split among 16 projects.
The state funds are administered by the Justice and Community Services section of the Division of Administrative Services. Justice said in a statement last week that the program allows for more treatment and supervision programs that make a difference in keeping people out of trouble and helping them transition back into society.
The funding will be used to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision programs in several counties.
- Berkeley County Council – $103,500
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Berkeley County.
- Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Inc. – $234,731
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mineral County.
- Community Action of South Eastern West Virginia – $217,485
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.
- Greenbrier County Commission – $83,500
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Greenbrier County.
- Harrison County Commission – $90,000
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Harrison County.
- Jefferson Day Report Center, Inc. – $103,500
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Jefferson County.
- Logan County Commission – $116,100
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan County.
- Mason County Commission – $63,000
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mason County.
- Mid-Ohio Valley Fellowship Home – $221,737
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wood County.
- Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. – $117,000
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Kanawha and Cabell Counties.
- Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc. – $85,000
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Putnam County.
- Recovery Group of Southern West Virginia, Inc. – $267,975
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Logan County.
- Recovery Point of Huntington, Inc. – $914,850
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Cabell, Kanawha, and Mercer Counties.
- Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Inc. – $27,000
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Mercer County.
- Wayne County Commission – $122,490
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Wayne and Cabell Counties.
- Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling – $153,990
- These funds will be utilized to support the continued operation of a treatment supervision program in Marshall County.
