CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One local music teacher is giving kids the Christmas gift of music lessons, and he’s reaching out to the public for sponsors to help support a child.

Neil Curry said learning how to play an instrument is a key skill that opens all kinds of opportunities for kids.

“I want to make it available for kids who are underprivileged to pay for their guitar, their amp, their case, their book, their tuner, and 52 lessons with me and have everything paid for, and they can just walk right in and have a great education where I can really help them learn about music,” Curry said.

He started his nonprofit “Neil Curry Guitar” back in March to give underprivileged kids free guitar, piano and ukulele lessons with the help of sponsors and grants.

He said this Christmas season, he wants more kids to take on the joy of learning to play an instrument, and Neil said this wouldn’t be possible without local support.

“I can’t even describe to know that you’re able to help somebody that doesn’t’ have the money for this and give them the same playing field to teach them that if you want to achieve a goal, this is how you do it,” Curry said.

He personally relates to the feeling of needing an extra boost to pursue a passion for music.

“I’m living proof. My parents could not afford to pay for my college. I had to work very hard from 14, practicing five to 10 hours a day. I was able to get scholarship money,” Curry said.

“I know that for a fact it teaches kids how to break down a very hard concept and how to make it easy, and that’s going to transform into them doing well in school so they can have a better education and get a good job,” Curry said.

Any parent who wants to enroll their kid in classes but struggles to pay for the courses, and anyone who wants to help sponsor a child, can find more information on how to be sponsored online.