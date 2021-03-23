Mylissa Smith Law: Bill to allow visitations in health care facilities

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) –The Mylissa Smith Bill honors the hospice nurse who died from COVID-19 in October after her family never got the chance to say goodbye.

“She truly stepped up in a time where a lot was not known about the virus. And she truly gave her life in support of helping others,” said Marty Wright, the C.E.O of West Virginia Care Association.

The bill is making its way through the West Virginia Legislature to allow visitations in health care entities during times of a health crisis.

“Ensure patients have visitation rights during a pandemic. That they won’t be isolated and they will have someone there as an advocate for their care,” said Delegate Dean Jeffries, (R) District 40.

The bill would require health care facilities to allow visitation to patients at least every five days. Additionally, there would be no limits on the length or frequency of a visit if the patient’s death is imminent.

This bill is considered a human rights bill that would protect patients and visitors beyond the pandemic.

“There is tremendous health and emotional support necessary to work through these situations,” said Wright.

This bill also has a liability clause stating that the health care provider is not liable if the person visiting becomes ill. The provision is designed to protect the facility from lawsuits.

“As long as a visitor follows protocols and PPE guidelines, the health care facility won’t be held liable for any spread of the disease,” said Delegate Jeffries.