CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell endorsed Derrick Evans for Rep. Carol Miller’s congressional seat, according to a press release.

Evans became a Wayne County delegate in 2020 and resigned three days after participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Evans livestreamed that day on Facebook and later pleaded guilty to a felony charge. He was sentenced to three months behind bars on June 22, 2022, and reported to FCI Milan, a low-security prison in Milan, Michigan, four days later.

Evans was released from federal prison on Oct. 20, 2022, according to Evans’ Truth Social account.

“I’m honored to have Mike Lindell’s support in this fight,” Evans said. “He’s a true warrior who understands that we’re going to have to stand and fight on our front foot rather than back on our heels like the [Republican in Name Only] who currently represent this district in D.C.”

Lindell is a well-known 2020 election denier, which is something Evans told 13 News he believes in. In July 2022, Evans told 13 News, “Obviously, I feel like the election was stolen,” when discussing his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. The Associated Press found that there were less than 475 potential cases of voter fraud in six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump.

“Derrick Evans peacefully protested the theft of the 2020 election from President Trump and the American people. In doing so, Derrick sacrificed more than almost any other patriot should have to — his freedom,” Lindell said.

Incumbent Rep. Carol Miller defeated Democratic opponent Lacy Watson in the 2022 general election with two-thirds of the vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.