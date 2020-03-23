N95 masks stolen from Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – In a letter to Wheeling Hospital staff, Wheeling Hospital’s CEO, Doug Harrison said 40 N95 masks (2 boxes) were stolen from their Corporate Health Department.

The theft has been turned over to the Wheeling Police Department who is working with Wheeling Hospital’s Security Department to review security tapes.

Wheeling Hospital states that if the perpetrator is caught they will hold them accountable to the highest extent possible by law.

