SHINNSTON, WV (WBOY) — A man has been charged after breaking into a woman’s Shinnston home while not wearing clothing.

Joshua Yeager

On June 25, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were informed of an incident where a naked individual entered the laundry room of a home on Pine Bluff Road in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

At that time, the man, identified as Joshua Yeager, 37 of Fairmont, exposed his genitals to a female resident while looking through cabinets in the laundry room, deputies said.

During the incident, Yeager “grabbed [the woman] during the process of telling him to exit the residence,” and she “injured her knee, requiring medical attention,” according to the complaint.

Yeager has been charged with burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.