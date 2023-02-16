ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was found naked in a hot tub after a woman called 911 saying a man had broken into her Elkins-area home on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, a woman called 911 saying a man named Justin Pennington had broken into her home, and that he was locked in the garage, naked.

Pennington fled the scene minutes before deputies arrived. Deputy Knotts and K-9 Twix tracked the suspect to a field where they found a pair of shoes, socks, and a baseball cap belonging to Pennington, according to the release.

Deputies continued to follow the trail until Haddix Road when the trail went cold.

A few minutes later, deputies say they heard yelling near Ward Road, and a 911 call came in about a naked man in a hot tub at a Faraway Knolls home. Deputies and officers with the Elkins Police Department then arrested Pennington, the release said.

He is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 cash only bail.

The sheriff’s office said there may be additional charges, pending indictment.