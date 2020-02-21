Burch named next West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – William Clayton Burch has been sworn in as the next West Virginia State Superintendent of Schools effective today, February 21, 2020, at an emergency State Board of Education meeting this afternoon.

The WV Superintendent of Schools is a Constitutional position without an interim position. Burch will serve as the named Superintendent while a national search is ongoing and may choose to apply as a candidate for the position, according to Carla Warren, Ed.D., NBCT, Special Assistant to the State Superintendent of Schools.

Earlier this month, the out-going state superintendent, Dr. Steven L. Paine, announced that he will retire from his position effective June 30, 2020, or before if the State Board finds a suitable replacement prior to the retirement date.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education, Paine made the decision in order to care for a family member and to spend more time with his children and grandchild.

“It has been an honor and my privilege to serve this state, the Governor, and the students of West Virginia. Unfortunately, a member of my family is facing a health crisis and I want to be fully present for my family. I have grown children, one grandchild who I adore, and hopes for more grandchildren in the future. It is time for me to dedicate myself to spending time with my family,” Paine said when he announced his retirement.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories