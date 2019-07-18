NASA research team uses Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine as testing ground for mine rescue robots

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) – They are robots that could change the future of mine rescue being built and tested by a NASA robotics team within the dark tunnels of the Beckley’s historic, Exhibition Coal Mine.

Exhibition Coal Mine Foreman Tony Basconi said the team came from the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab in California on Monday, and are using the mine as testing grounds for robots that will compete in an international competition that could change the way coal miners are protected.

He added the historic mine was a much safer environment for the team to practice, as opposed to an operating mine.

“This mine not only lets them go straight in and straight back out, which is what they were using, but they wanted coal mines that had different rooms and different areas,” Basconi said.

Robotics technologist, Benjamin Morrell, and his team, said their mission is to deploy the bots in the event of a mine collapse or emergency that could be too dangerous for humans to explore first. The bots could find survivors and report their location for rescue crews to then head in and find them.

“We’re testing all of our software, sensors and algorithms to get these robots to do that autonomously,” Morrell added. “We want them to search this mine and find things such as people (survivors) or backpacks, fire extinguishers, drills or cell phones, things that are evidence of a human.”

In order to do so, the bots have similar features that mimic those of humans. Sensors and cameras act as eyes that shoot lasers around to scan the structure of the mine, software computers act as the brain with wheels serving as the bots’ legs.

Morrell and his team hope that as the robots’ technological parts develop, they can aid in more places than just mines.

“It’s a series of steps we’re going do to develop these robots to expand beyond the coal mines to be in subways, underground caves or even caves on other planets,” Morrell said.

The NASA team will put these robots to the test when they compete in Philadelphia against other organizations from around the world in a few months. Those competitors also built bots intended to explore underground environments.

While they experiment in the Exhibition Coal Mine, tours are still going on.