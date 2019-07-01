NASA to hold formal ceremony to rename West Virginia facility

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 26: NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (L) and director Ezra Edelman, winner of Best Documentary Feature for ‘O.J.: Made in America’ backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) – NASA is holding a formal ceremony to rename a West Virginia facility after a mathematician whose calculations helped astronauts return to Earth.

The ceremony is set for Tuesday in Fairmont for the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

Congress passed a bill allowing the name change and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Dec. 11.

In June, George Mason University named a building on its Manassas, Virginia, campus in Johnson’s honor. Johnson, who is now 100, worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton as a human “computer.”

She was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film “Hidden Figures,” which documented the contributions of her and two other African-American women while overcoming racism and sexism.

Last year, Johnson was honored by alma mater West Virginia State University with a bronze statue and scholarship dedication.

