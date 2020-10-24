Nation, Tri-State seeing another spike in COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are dire concerns today that the United States, including the Tri-State region, is seeing another spike of COVID-19 cases.

In the past day, the U.S. has seen 70-thousand new cases. That’s the highest increase in three months. Public health officials are predicting a sharp increase over the next 6 to 12, and a lot of it has to do with the change of seasons.

“As the weather gets colder. As we get the flu. As we get inside, that’s going to increase and amplify the person to person spread,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Because of that, West Virginia will ramp up even more it’s already increased testing program, especially in counties that are red or orange. Now, more than ever people are being urged to take common sense precautions such as wearing masks, keeping their distance and washing hands often.

“And the bottom line to the formula is just this: masks equal vaccine. How could it be more simple. Today we don’t have a vaccine, so today masks equal vaccine,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

To that end, the National Guard will continue to distribute masks and other personal protective equipment throughout the state.

“With public health officials predicting another spike in COVID-19 cases across the nation over the next 6 to 12 weeks, things may be brighter for West Virginia. As of today the Mountain State has th 12th lowest rate of spread in the nation,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

