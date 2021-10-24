National drug take-back day helps to prevent drug misuse and abuse

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Saturday, National Drug Take-back Day took place all over the country, including here in Charleston. President of West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, Dr. Susan Bissett says, this day helps us safely dispose of drugs.

“There are drug take-back sites all across the state or organizations like ours that are partnering with local police departments to get unused and expired medications out of the home,” Dr. Bisset said.

All types of drugs are dropped off, primarily prescription pills. The process was simple. Residents drove up curbside, disposing of unwanted drugs. The Charleston Police Department collected these drugs to remove them from potential danger.

“We were cleaning out my mother-in-law’s house because she was put in a facility for dementia and so we gathered up all her pills, and obviously she wasn’t taking them properly because there were quite a few pills to gather up,” Pat Fulcher said.

Dr. Bissett says, these drugs with improper use cause addiction, contaminate water, and poison individuals. Especially, children who accidentally ingest prescription medications.

“We brought them down to turn them in because they shouldn’t go into the landfill, they shouldn’t get flushed down the toilet for water, and all the contamination of the environment,” Fulcher said.

The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is providing free naloxone training where you can take home a free naloxone training kit, or you can sign up for their training course online at their website.

Dr. Bissett recommends you store naloxone or Narcan, an opioid reversal drug, in your home if you have any opioid prescriptions to prevent accidental overdose.

“We’re also providing medication disposal packets, so people can make any day drug take-back day. The medication disposal packets just dissolve the medication and then you can throw it in the household trash safely,” Dr. Bissett said.

