CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State.

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in our viewing around, according to the DEA.

Boone County

Boone County Sheriff’s Office – 200 State Street, Madison, WV

Braxton County

Braxton County Sheriff’s Office/Braxton County Court House – 300 Main Street, Sutton, WV

Cabell County

Walgreens – 111 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV

Huntington Police Department – 675 10th Street, Huntington, WV

1133 20th Street, Huntington, WV

Milton Volunteer Fire Department – 341 E Main Street, Milton, WV

Drug Emporium – 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV

Calhoun County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Clay County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Jackson County

Walgreens – 635 W Main Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County

St. Albans Police Department – 613 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans, WV

Nitro Police Department – 497 1st Avenue S, Nitro, WV

Drug Emporium – 1601 Kanawha Boulevard W #200, Charleston, WV

WV Drug Intervention Institute – 118 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV

Piggly Wiggly – 5003 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV

Walgreens – 655 Washington Street W, Charleston, WV

Kroger – 1100 Fledderjohn Road, Charleston, WV

WV Attorney General’s Office – West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard E, Charleston, WV

Lincoln County

Hamlin Police Department – 220 Main Street, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

Walmart – 77 Norman Morgan Boulevard, Logan, WV

Mason County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Mingo County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Nicholas County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Putnam County

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department – 12128 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Roane County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Wayne County

Ceredo Police Department – 766 B Street, Ceredo, WV

Cabell County EMS Station 6 – 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV

WVSP Wayne Detachment – 300 Sansom Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County

The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Wirt County

Wirt County Court House – 15 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County