CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State.

National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in our viewing around, according to the DEA.

Boone County

  • Boone County Sheriff’s Office – 200 State Street, Madison, WV

Braxton County

  • Braxton County Sheriff’s Office/Braxton County Court House – 300 Main Street, Sutton, WV

Cabell County

  • Walgreens – 111 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • Huntington Police Department – 675 10th Street, Huntington, WV
  • 1133 20th Street, Huntington, WV
  • Milton Volunteer Fire Department – 341 E Main Street, Milton, WV
  • Drug Emporium – 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV

Calhoun County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Clay County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Jackson County

  • Walgreens – 635 W Main Street, Ripley, WV

Kanawha County

  • St. Albans Police Department – 613 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans, WV
  • Nitro Police Department – 497 1st Avenue S, Nitro, WV
  • Drug Emporium – 1601 Kanawha Boulevard W #200, Charleston, WV
  • WV Drug Intervention Institute – 118 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV
  • Piggly Wiggly – 5003 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV
  • Walgreens – 655 Washington Street W, Charleston, WV
  • Kroger – 1100 Fledderjohn Road, Charleston, WV
  • WV Attorney General’s Office – West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard E, Charleston, WV

Lincoln County

  • Hamlin Police Department – 220 Main Street, Hamlin, WV

Logan County

  • Walmart – 77 Norman Morgan Boulevard, Logan, WV

Mason County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Mingo County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Nicholas County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Putnam County

  • Putnam County Sheriff’s Department – 12128 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV

Roane County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Wayne County

  • Ceredo Police Department – 766 B Street, Ceredo, WV
  • Cabell County EMS Station 6 – 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV
  • WVSP Wayne Detachment – 300 Sansom Avenue, Wayne, WV

Webster County

  • The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.

Wirt County

  • Wirt County Court House – 15 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County

  • 1695 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV
  • Vienna City Police Department – 604 29th Street, Vienna, WV
  • Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department – 1340 Harris Highway, Parkersburg, WV
  • Waverly Volunteer Fire Department – 15425 Emerson Avenue, Waverly, WV