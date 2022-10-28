CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — National Drug Take Back Day is happening across the country, including in the Mountain State.
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you want to get rid of old, unwanted or unused medications and pills, here is a list of locations in our viewing around, according to the DEA.
Boone County
- Boone County Sheriff’s Office – 200 State Street, Madison, WV
Braxton County
- Braxton County Sheriff’s Office/Braxton County Court House – 300 Main Street, Sutton, WV
Cabell County
- Walgreens – 111 4th Avenue, Huntington, WV
- Huntington Police Department – 675 10th Street, Huntington, WV
- 1133 20th Street, Huntington, WV
- Milton Volunteer Fire Department – 341 E Main Street, Milton, WV
- Drug Emporium – 3 Mall Road, Barboursville, WV
Calhoun County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Clay County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Jackson County
- Walgreens – 635 W Main Street, Ripley, WV
Kanawha County
- St. Albans Police Department – 613 MacCorkle Avenue, St. Albans, WV
- Nitro Police Department – 497 1st Avenue S, Nitro, WV
- Drug Emporium – 1601 Kanawha Boulevard W #200, Charleston, WV
- WV Drug Intervention Institute – 118 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV
- Piggly Wiggly – 5003 MacCorkle Avenue SE, Charleston, WV
- Walgreens – 655 Washington Street W, Charleston, WV
- Kroger – 1100 Fledderjohn Road, Charleston, WV
- WV Attorney General’s Office – West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard E, Charleston, WV
Lincoln County
- Hamlin Police Department – 220 Main Street, Hamlin, WV
Logan County
- Walmart – 77 Norman Morgan Boulevard, Logan, WV
Mason County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Mingo County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Nicholas County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Putnam County
- Putnam County Sheriff’s Department – 12128 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV
Roane County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Wayne County
- Ceredo Police Department – 766 B Street, Ceredo, WV
- Cabell County EMS Station 6 – 1766 Washington Avenue, Huntington, WV
- WVSP Wayne Detachment – 300 Sansom Avenue, Wayne, WV
Webster County
- The DEA Take Back Day website does not list any collection sites for Saturday.
Wirt County
- Wirt County Court House – 15 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV
Wood County
- 1695 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, WV
- Vienna City Police Department – 604 29th Street, Vienna, WV
- Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department – 1340 Harris Highway, Parkersburg, WV
- Waverly Volunteer Fire Department – 15425 Emerson Avenue, Waverly, WV