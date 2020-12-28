National Guard Airman killed battling Sunday arson identified

MARTINSBURG, WV (WDVM) — The West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office identified the National Guard Airman who died battling a Sunday blaze in Kearneysville as Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, of Martinsburg.

Young worked full time as a Military Authority Fire Fighter at the 167th Airlift Wing. Young joined the Air National Guard in 2018 after serving in the Air Force for seven years, the office said.

Young left the Air Force with various accolades having served in the Military Police, and as a soldier deployed to the Middle East in 2014. The national guard said he earned “the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.”

Young is survived by his mother, father, brother and fiancée.

Colonel Marty Timko, commander of the 167th Airlift Wing, said Young was an exemplary first responder.

“As a First Responder answering the call to support a local emergency, a finer example of commitment to service as a citizen-airman could not be found,” said Timko. “His fellow firefighters described him as a quiet professional with a great heart who loved to help people and serve his country.”

“This is an extremely sad day for West Virginia, especially two days after Christmas,” said

Governor Jim Justice.

“Logan stepped up to defend our country and protect our freedoms, and served as a first responder here at home,” said Justice. “We will do everything we can to provide support to his family and will never forget his service and sacrifice to this great State and to our great Country.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be arson and continues

to investigate. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the arson that killed Young.