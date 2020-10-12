National Guard opens second WV site for at-risk teenagers

MONTGOMERY, WV (AP) — The National Guard has opened a second educational program for at-risk teenagers in southern West Virginia. Gov. Jim Justice says the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy South has started with an inaugural class of 72 teens, ages 16 to 18.

The teens represent 30 counties statewide. State funding was used to expand the program to the second site at the former Montgomery campus of the West Virginia University Institute of Technology.

The academy will offer a 22-week residential program. The West Virginia National Guard also operates the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy at Camp Dawson in Kingwood.

