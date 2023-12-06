MARION COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – National Miners Day is an important day in the Appalachian Region. In Marion County and throughout the Mountain State, it is also a very somber day as the observance stems from a tragedy that hits close to home for many.

Dec. 6, 2023 marks the 116th anniversary of the two massive mine explosions in Marion County where 361 men and boys lost their lives. The blast happened just after 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, 1907, at the Fairmont Coal Company’s No. 6 and 8 mines in Monongah. The explosions killed nearly everyone inside the mines, and the few that were rescued later died from their injuries. Some of the victims were as young as 8 years old.

A cause of the disaster was never officially determined, according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia.

The explosion is now known as one of the worst disasters in American History. According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, it was the first of four mine disasters to happen in the US in December 1907. The encyclopedia states that throughout 1907, a total of 3,241 American miners were killed on the job, making it the deadliest year for miners in American history. This led to reforms in 1908 to create a federal agency to teach and conduct mine safety and investigate mine accidents.

According to the West Virginia Encyclopedia, many of the miners were recent immigrants from countries such as Italy, Hungary and Russia. Because the miner identification system was destroyed in the explosion, the WV Encyclopedia says it is possible that the death toll was higher than 361 lives lost.

The anniversary became known as National Miners Day in 2009 to commemorate the lives lost in the tragic event and to honor all miners.