CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – National Poison Prevention Week has officially started and this year, in the Mountain State, the West Virginia Poison Center (WVPC) is focused on teaching facts about their work to avoid deadly poisons through a “Did you know?” campaign.

Kicking off this campaign, the WVPC is collaborating with Unicare and its team of health promotion consultants to reach out and engage with, communities across the state to highlight poison prevention education, tips, and resources for families and caregivers, including the following important facts:

Everyone at every age is at risk of poisoning: while most calls to the WVPC do involve children, poisoning can happen to anyone, at any age.

Most poisonings happen in the home: products around the home are responsible for the largest category of accidental poisonings among children.

Most poisonings can be treated by the WVPC remotely: call the medical experts at the WVPC and they will tell you what to do next.

WVPC is available to everyone: in addition to members of the public, health care professionals also rely on the West Virginia Poison Center experts to assist with poisoning exposures.

WVPC is 24/7: WVPC serves as the poison center for West Virginia and has medical experts available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to help with poison emergencies or to answer questions about medications, household products, chemicals, bites and stings, drug overdoses, or any other poison.

We spoke with representatives at the poison center on what major dangers people should be on the lookout for. This includes the consumption of button batteries and overdosing on over-the-counter pain reliever medicine.

A lot of people don’t realize that if children or pets or even adults or older adults, swallow a button battery, they can actually die from that and people can have overdoses from acetaminophen if they take too much of it. Carissa McBurney, Community Outreach Coordinator

The WVPC provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention, and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists, and physicians with special training in the treatment of poisonings.

For more information on the WVPC, you can call 1-800-222-1222 or click here.