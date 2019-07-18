Nation’s capitol locked in name-calling and gridlock

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – In recent days political name-calling has reached fever pitch and not much is getting done, in the nation’s capital. High on the agenda for the Appalachian region is restoring the pensions for thousands of coal miners and their widows who lost those benefits. There is also a vote for the nation’s minimum wage, and better protecting the borders from illegal immigration. But all this is on hold.

“I mean this is ridiculous for us to get into name-calling, starting at the highest level and going all the way down. People elected to positions of leadership. This is not leadership when we start downgrading and degrading each and every one of us,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

But Republicans say Democrats are equally to blame for the name-calling and gridlock

“We’ve heard facilities on the U.S. border called concentration camps. We’ve seen the far left throw accusations of racism,” said Sen. Mitch McConnell, (R) Kentucky – Majority Leader.

Congress is also trying to approve additional health benefits for emergency crews who were injured in the 9-11 attacks, but that bill remains blocked on Capitol Hill by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.

The House of Representatives will be meeting in Washington for only one more week, and the Senate for two weeks, before they all leave for the month-long August recess. That’s leaving very little optimism that anything of significance will get done.