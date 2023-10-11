HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Most people would agree keeping your home at a comfortable temperature in the winter months is important. However, inflation has caused natural gas prices to go up this past year.

Tuesday morning, the Public Service Commission of West Virginia issued its rulings on how much the various natural gas utilities may charge to purchase gas for this heating season.

Each year, the utilities must file purchased gas adjustment cases (PGA) with the Commission, indicating how much they anticipate they will pay for gas in the coming year.

The price utilities pay their suppliers is not regulated by the Commission or the federal government. Instead, it’s determined by the market.

Last year, the market was “particularly volatile” which resulted in a significant increase in the purchased gas component of residential bills. This year, the market has begun to settle and the prices requested have decreased.

The amount approved for Mountaineer Gas is down by almost 20%, and Hope Gas saw a decrease of nearly 40%. These two companies serve a majority of gas customers in the Mountain State.

Out of the 12 gas utilities in the state, only Peoples Gas and Standard Gas requested rate increases. Across the board, the average amount requested decreased by 11.30%, while the average amount granted decreased by 19.29%.

“It is gratifying to see the wholesale prices coming down this year,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “I know this will make a big difference to West Virginia families this winter, and that means a lot.”

Huntington residents like Brooklyn Hensley say after the higher rates last year, this is good news. “I think this will allow us the chance to like get back out there and give to other things,” Hensley says Tuesday afternoon.