Neal Brown expresses excitement for former Mountaineers: “Those guys are all deserving”

The first batch of West Virginia football players in the Neal Brown era have officially found their new NFL homes.

In total, six former Mountaineers are getting a shot with an NFL team — but interestingly enough, the first one to get the call, Kenny Robinson, opted to play a season in the XFL rather than college. Despite Robinson’s departure from Morgantown, Brown says he and the safety have kept in contact through this process.

Now, Robinson will be joining his former teammate, Will Grier, in Carolina as a Panther.

“I’m happy for him,” Brown said. “I thought he did a really good job with the article he wrote on The Players’ Tribune. [He] took ownership and I’m happy he gets a second chance. I think people deserve second chances. He paid his price, went to the XFL and now he’s got an opportunity to pursue his dreams and we support him.”

The article in question was penned by Robinson and published during the week leading up to the draft, and it detailed his struggles at home, as well as the story behind his departure from West Virginia. It is simply entitled, “A Letter to NFL GMs.”

Next off the board was Colton McKivitz, who was one of Brown’s most reliable players on the field in his first season. He was picked directly after Robinson and will head out west to join the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think it’s a great place to go,” Brown said. “What they do offensively really matches his skill set and he did a tremendous job for us and I think he’ll have a long, long NFL career.”

Aside from the draftees, four additional players — Keith Washington, George Campbell, Josh Norwood and Hakeem Bailey — were given calls to join teams as undrafted free agents.

“Those guys are all deserving,” Brown said. “They played really well during their senior years making huge contributions here.”

Brown added that he hopes several more of his former WVU players will get calls from a team as the season progresses.

“I don’t know, I don’t make those decisions, but I’m hopeful,” he said.