Nearly 100 West Virginians hospitalized with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) is reporting nearly 100 West Virginians are currently in the hospital due to COVID-19. The state also confirms nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 since it’s 5 p.m. update yesterday, increasing the state’s daily percent positive rate by more than 1%.

As of 10 a.m., July 29, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 271,811 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 96 new cases, bringing the state to a total of 6,269 cases, 141 of which are probable. The total includes 1,647 active cases, 94 current hospitalizations, 4,511 recoveries and 111 deaths. The current daily percent positive rate is listed as 3.95%.

Confirmed cases per county include, (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case):

Barbour (29/0), Berkeley (609/22), Boone (69/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (52/1), Cabell (282/9), Calhoun (6/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (3/0), Fayette (122/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (65/1), Greenbrier (83/0), Hampshire (67/0), Hancock (88/5), Hardy (51/1), Harrison (170/1), Jackson (157/0), Jefferson (280/5), Kanawha (710/13), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (54/2), Logan (103/0), Marion (158/4), Marshall (114/2), Mason (41/0), McDowell (18/1), Mercer (125/0), Mineral (101/2), Mingo (109/2), Monongalia (839/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (27/1), Ohio (241/0), Pendleton (36/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (40/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (146/1), Raleigh (142/5), Randolph (203/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (5/0), Taylor (42/1), Tucker (9/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (36/2), Wayne (176/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (218/11), Wyoming (17/0).

