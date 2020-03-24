Nearly $2 Million in federal funding for COVID-19 comes to WV

WASHINGTON, DC (WVNS) — The Department of Health and Human Services is sending $1,739,288 to West Virginia in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The money comes from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplementary Appropriations Act 2020.
Manchin says over half of West Virginians are vulnerable to the COVID-19 outbreak and are at high risk of complications, especially the 501,440 West Virginians over 60.
“This funding is crucial to helping feed those older West Virginians during this pandemic who must stay at home and participate in social distancing to stay as safe as possible,” he says. “I will continue to fight for all West Virginians, especially those at risk and those on the front lines of the pandemic, to receive all of the supplies, food, and care they need.”
Capito says now more than ever, everyone need to lend a helping hand as the state confronts these “challenging and uncertain times.”
“The funding being released today is an important part of our federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she says. “The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which was signed into law last week by President Trump will allow us to help individuals affected by this pandemic, including providing more meals for seniors while maintaining the important social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. I thank the administration for their leadership in confronting this pandemic and will continue to work to drive more federal funds to West Virginia quickly to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The funding is headed to 28 health centers across the Mountain State, including Bluestone Health Assoc. in Princeton, Community Health Systems in Beckley, the Monroe County Health Department in Union, New River Health Assoc. in Scarbro and Rainelle Medical Center in Rainelle.
“The full weight of the federal government is behind the effort to ensure each state has the resources it needs to combat this pandemic,” said Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV). “We all have a role to play, and this funding for local hospitals will increase and improve testing capabilities, telehealth services, and medical supplies to protect our medical professionals. By supporting our healthcare providers and practicing social distancing, we can work together to help alleviate the tragedy of COVID-19 in our communities.”
A complete list of all 28 centers receiving funding is available at the Health Resources & Services Administration website.
|Health Center
|City
|State
|Funding Amount
|Bellington Community Medical Services Assoc.
|Belington
|WV
|$57,690
|Bluestone Health Assoc. Inc.
|Princeton
|WV
|$61,189
|Cabin Creek Health Systems, Inc.
|Dawes
|WV
|$64,181
|Camden-On-Gauley Medical Center, Inc.
|Camden on Gauley
|WV
|$59,231
|Change, Inc.
|Weirton
|WV
|$61,882
|Clay-Battelle Health Services Assoc.
|Blacksville
|WV
|$54,371
|Community Care of West Virginia, Inc.
|Rock Cave
|WV
|$76,851
|Community Health Systems, Inc.
|Beckley
|WV
|$75,838
|E A Hawse Health Center
|Baker
|WV
|$60,891
|Lincoln County Primary Care Center, Inc.
|Hamlin
|WV
|$61,764
|Minnie Hamilton Health Care Center
|Granstville
|WV
|$59,281
|Monongahela Valley Assoc. of Health Centers, Inc.
|Fairmont
|WV
|$57,384
|Monroe County Health Department
|Union
|WV
|$58,808
|Mountaineer Community Health Center, Inc.
|Paw Paw
|WV
|$51,814
|New River Health Assoc., Inc.
|Scarbro
|WV
|$65,778
|Pendleton Community Care, Inc.
|Franklin
|WV
|$54,203
|Preston Taylor Community Health Center
|Grafton
|WV
|$57,296
|Rainelle Medical Center, Inc.
|Rainelle
|WV
|$60,358
|Ritchie County Primary Care Assoc., Inc.
|Harrisville
|WV
|$58,145
|Roane Family Health Care
|Spencer
|WV
|$54,510
|Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Inc.
|Martinsburg
|WV
|$75,084
|St. George Medical Clinic, Inc.
|St. George
|WV
|$54,365
|Tug River Health Assoc., Inc.
|Gary
|WV
|$55,242
|Valley Health Care, Inc.
|Mill Creek
|WV
|$56,194
|Valley Health Systems, Inc.
|Huntington
|WV
|$98,984
|Williamson Health and Wellness Center
|Williamson
|WV
|$54,828
|Wirt County Health Service Assoc., Inc.
|Elizabeth
|WV
|$59,925
|Womancare, Inc.
|Scott Depot
|WV
|$73,201
