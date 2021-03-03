Nearly 200K people in WV fully vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State health officials say nearly 200,000 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says 199,611 people in the state have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. 302,793 West Virginians have received the first dose of the vaccine. People in the state can pre-register for their vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV COVID-19 data as of March 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 232 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state to 132,416 cases since the first reported case on March 17, 2020. Of those cases 6,451 remain active. Health officials say current hospitalizations have dropped below 200 for the first time since Oct. 22, with 197 West Virginians in the hospital as of Wednesday. 60 of those patients are in the ICU and 25 are on ventilators.

Health officials say eight more West Virginians, including a 37-year-old, have died in connection to COVID-19. A total of 2,309 COVID-19 related deaths have been confirmed throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 53-year-old female from Lewis County, a 66-year-old male from Mason County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year-old male from Tucker County, a 64-year-old male from Boone County, a 78-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 60-year-old male from Marion County, and a 37-year-old female from Monongalia County.

WV County Alert System Map as of March 3, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,198,226 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.43% and a cumulative rate of 5.43%. A total of 123,656 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

No counties are listed as red on the County Alert System map. Boone, Wirt, Wetzel, Hampshire, Pocahontas and Webster counties are orange. The map lists Raleigh, Fayette, Wood, Monongalia, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Berkeley and Jefferson as gold and Hancock, Tyler, Ritche, Kanawha, Putnam, Cabell, Wayne and Mingo counties in yellow. The remaining 32 counties are in green.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include:

Barbour (1,235), Berkeley (9,722), Boone (1,587), Braxton (779), Brooke (2,015), Cabell (7,849), Calhoun (230), Clay (378), Doddridge (468), Fayette (2,684), Gilmer (715), Grant (1,073), Greenbrier (2,413), Hampshire (1,546), Hancock (2,599), Hardy (1,273), Harrison (4,854), Jackson (1,669), Jefferson (3,649), Kanawha (12,153), Lewis (1,046), Lincoln (1,230), Logan (2,707), Marion (3,689), Marshall (3,016), Mason (1,775), McDowell (1,351), Mercer (4,229), Mineral (2,594), Mingo (2,136), Monongalia (8,073), Monroe (951), Morgan (934), Nicholas (1,186), Ohio (3,652), Pendleton (621), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (596), Preston (2,548), Putnam (4,236), Raleigh (4,769), Randolph (2,398), Ritchie (624), Roane (500), Summers (704), Taylor (1,093), Tucker (503), Tyler (619), Upshur (1,693), Wayne (2,624), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,097), Wirt (360), Wood (7,099), Wyoming (1,746).

For more information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.