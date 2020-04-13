Nearly $250k will be paid to Fairmont Regional workers

CHARLESTON WV (WOWK) — The hospital workers of the Fairmont Regional Medical Center will receive more than $240,000 in paid time off.

The $240,000 payment covers lost paid time off for certified nurse assistants and support nurses represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. The payment will also pay the hospital’s support staff, cafeteria and maintenance workers also represented by the union.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and the RWDSU announced Monday, April 13, Alecto Healthcare Services stated its intent to pay hospital workers due to Morrisey’s continuing investigation and union negotiations.

The union said it continues to work with Morrisey to help workers gain back health care costs and pension benefits.

Any Alecto employee with complaints related to wage payment and fringe benefit issues should submit an official request for assistance to the West Virginia Division of Labor. The complaint form can be completed online at labor.wv.gov.

Morrisey says Alecto and every company operating in West Virginia must follow the law.

“I am pleased our actions have helped lead to the recovery of lost benefits for additional workers at Fairmont Regional,” he says. “Our aggressive efforts in this matter will continue as the employees of Alecto, no matter if they worked in Fairmont or Wheeling, deserve to have the benefits promised to them.”

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the RWDSU says organizers fought with Alecto and Fairmont Regional for years to maintain Health Care for members, as well as proper staffing levels and equipment for patients.

“Our members have always put patient care first, and now Alecto needs to pay their nearly $11 million in Health Care costs and pension benefits that are owed,” he says. “This company has damaged this community and our members with their lack of ability to properly operate Fairmont General Hospital. We will continue to fight for our member’s lost benefits and hope to resume conversations with the company around this swiftly.”

This announcement comes after Morrisey helped secure $844,342 last week for members of Service Employees International Union District 1199 WV/KY/OH – a combined total of more than $1.1 million for workers of the now shuttered hospital.

