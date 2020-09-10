Nearly 59,000 absentee ballots already requested in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In the first four weeks since West Virginians could begin requesting absentee ballots, 58,995 requests have already been received, according to the WV Secretary of State’s office.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner says 46,152 requests have already been verified and approved. Once a request is received online or by mail, Warner says the county clerks review the application to verify the voter’s identity and process the approved request.

The period to request an absentee ballot began Aug. 11. Voters can see the status of there absentee ballot and ballot at GoVoteWV.com once county clerks begin mailing the absentee ballots beginning Sept. 18, according to Warner’s office.

“Our county clerks are carefully verifying each and every absentee ballot request,” said Secretary of State Mac Warner. “We are all on the lookout for suspicious activities. Voter fraud, duplicate requests, and those who attempt to cheat will be caught.”

According to Warner, voters can request an absentee ballot online at GoVoteWV.com using a smartphone, tablet, or computer. They can also print the application from the website and mail it to their county clerk or contact the county clerk by phone, email, or mail to request an application be mailed to their address.

The WV Secretary of State’s office says the county clerks have been preparing to offer safe and secure in-person voting for both the early voting period and Election Day.

