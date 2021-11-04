Nearly 80% of Charleston’s eligible city employees vaccinated against COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – City of Charleston officials say a total of 79.73% of the city’s eligible employees are now vaccinated against COVID-19.

Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin says this total includes members of the Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department

“This administration has always prioritized public safety and our City of Charleston employees have shown their commitment to our residents and visitors by becoming vaccinated,” said Goodwin. “We pride ourselves on being out in the community, boots-on-the-ground. Being vaccinated when working with the public is the most responsible way to keep people safe.”

The mayor also said 582 of the city’s 730 eligible employees participated in the vaccine incentive program launched in September. During the city council meeting on Sept. 7, the council approved giving every city employee fully vaccinated by Oct. 31, 2021, an incentive of $750 in either a cash payment or Health Savings Account contribution. Officials say these funds came from the city’s American Rescue Plan funding and according to state law, elected officials were not eligible for the incentive.

City officials say the Charleston Fire Department also conducted on-site vaccination clinics as part of the effort, and in addition to providing first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccination, the fire department provided 71 COVID-19 booster shots and 136 flu shots to city employees.