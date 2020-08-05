Nearly 900 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. Released by the CDC on Friday, July 31, 2020, a Georgia summer camp hit by a coronavirus outbreak took many precautions, but didn’t make campers wear masks and put too many children in the same cabin, according to a government report released Friday. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had announced there are 883 confirmed total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

This is eight more cases since Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

There are 315 active cases in Kanawha County, which is a significant decrease of 52 cases from Tuesday. The number of people who have recovered is up to 60 cases.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a drive-up COVID-19 testing event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020 at Capital High School.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories