CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department had announced there are 883 confirmed total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.
This is eight more cases since Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
There are 315 active cases in Kanawha County, which is a significant decrease of 52 cases from Tuesday. The number of people who have recovered is up to 60 cases.
The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority will hold a drive-up COVID-19 testing event from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6, 2020 at Capital High School.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Charleston YWCA works to overcome COVID-19 challenges
- Ohio representatives: Eviction crisis looming
- New Cheetos mac and cheese hitting Walmart shelves this weekend nationwide
- Nitro Mission Team hosts first community-wide free food giveaway
- Charleston, WV: The fastest shrinking small city in the United States
- First monument honoring a woman to be unveiled at Kentucky State Capitol
- Gov. Justice unveils WV school reopening plans
- Nearly 900 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County
- Wedding photographer captures Beirut explosion
- Virus testing in the US is dropping, even as deaths mount