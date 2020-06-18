Neighbors upset about persistent flooding problems in Rand

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Days after heavy rain, there is still standing water along Elaine Drive in Rand. But at the peak of the storms earlier this week, the water was so deep that kids were swimming in it, even though sewage had backed up into the water. Neighbors want the state Division of Highways to come out and fixed the clogged storm drains, and help divert the untreated water to the Kanawha River.

“I don’t know what it’s going to take? It’s going to take somebody to get killed, drowned, or something. I don’t know. At 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning it could happen. And it’s sad because we pay taxes up here also,” said Mack Reed, a Rand resident.

“The Town of Rand voted overwhelmingly to support the road bond. They pay tax dollars just like the rest of us, and they deserve flood-free homes,” said Del. Amanda Estep-Burton, (D) Kanawha.

Neighbors say that standing water has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“It causes really bad sewage problems and it smells really bad out here, from where it rains so much here and it floods really bad,” said Skylar Knight, a Rand resident.

The road slopes down from a busy Malden Road, and also slopes down from the Kanawha River to the south, so the water pools from both directions.

“People in Rand and the Kanawha County Commission have contacted the State Division of Highways, but so far they say they are not getting satisfactory answers,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

The state Division of Highways says the state highway engineer and district engineer were in Rand last week to look at the problem. Next week DOH crews will be in Rand to clear out drainage culverts that may be blocked.