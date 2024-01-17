Related Video: Colorful West Virginia made tableware still the nation’s most popular after 85 years

NEWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia-made Fiesta Tableware Company announced its new dinnerware color on Tuesday, and limited edition items are already selling out.

The new color for the year is Sky, a pale blue that is slightly lighter than the company’s classic Turquoise and slightly greener than the classic Periwinkle.

Although the full Sky collection doesn’t go on sale until spring, certain limited edition items were available to purchase starting Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by Fiesta, the limited numbers of the following items were available: Carafe, numbered First Fire Coaster, Bud Vase, numbered First Fire Shot Glass, Small Disk Pitcher, numbered Pyramid Candleholders, Small Vase, numbered First Fire Magnet, and Pint Mug. As of Wednesday morning, all of the items except the First Fire Sky Magnet were already sold out.

Sale of the limited edition items were limited to one per household, according to Fiesta’s website.

For those who missed getting the limited edition items, the full Sky collection will be available starting April 29, 2024. Alongside the Sky collection, Fiesta is also launching Botanical Floral Collection in 2024, which includes white dinnerware with Sky floral outlines. Other new items being launched in 2024 include the Pint Mug, Ornament Plate, Gothic Victorian collection and Nutcracker series.