New and active COVID-19 cases in WV continue to drop

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Health officials in the Mountain State are reporting another declining number of new COVID-19 cases with 532 new cases in the past 24 hours. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed a total of 115,839 cases throughout the pandemic.

Of the state’s COVID1-19 cases, 24,365 cases remain active. That number has continued to drop since Jan. 10, only rising slightly for one day, Jan. 15, before beginning to drop again. Also declining, 597 West Virginians are in the hospital with COVID-19. 151 of those patients are in ICU and 63 are on a ventilator.

WV COVID-19 data as of Jan. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting four more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,899 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of a 78-year-old female from Fayette County, a 68-year-old male from Jackson County, a 94-year-old male from Fayette County and a 56-year-old female from Cabell County.

The state has received a total of 1,842,725 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 8.43% and a cumulative rate of 5.57%. The state says 89,575 people in the Mountain State have recovered from the virus.

WV COVID-19 vaccine data as of Jan. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

State health officials say 106.4% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted as first doses have been administered. They say the number exceeds 100% due to additional doses in some vials, allowing for an additional 10,058 inoculations. According to the state, 40,258 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The WV DHHR says West Virginians can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination with the launch of the state’s preregistration website at vaccinate.wv.gov. Health officials say anyone who has already been placed on a waitlist through their local health department or other medical provider do not need to pre-register and are being integrated into the new system.

WV County Alert System map as of Jan. 25, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the state’s County Alert System Map, 15 counties are in the red. Those include Wayne, Mingo, Boone, Wirt, Ritchie, Doddridge, Tyler, Wetzel, Marshall, Brooke, Berkeley, Hampshire, Hardy, Pendleton and Pocahontas counties.

McDowell, Calhoun, Clay, Kanawha, Fayette, Summers and Mineral counties are gold and Mercer and Lewis counties are yellow. Tucker County remains the only county in green on the map. The remaining 30 counties are in orange.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,065), Berkeley (8,566), Boone (1,377), Braxton (726), Brooke (1,851), Cabell (6,782), Calhoun (203), Clay (324), Doddridge (397), Fayette (2,298), Gilmer (555), Grant (947), Greenbrier (2,155), Hampshire (1,324), Hancock (2,396), Hardy (1,162), Harrison (4,253), Jackson (1,547), Jefferson (3,182), Kanawha (10,718), Lewis (786), Lincoln (1,100), Logan (2,250), Marion (3,139), Marshall (2,675), Mason (1,488), McDowell (1,193), Mercer (3,819), Mineral (2,415), Mingo (1,866), Monongalia (6,839), Monroe (852), Morgan (848), Nicholas (1,005), Ohio (3,231), Pendleton (528), Pleasants (752), Pocahontas (547), Preston (2,365), Putnam (3,674), Raleigh (3,950), Randolph (2,106), Ritchie (530), Roane (445), Summers (649), Taylor (957), Tucker (438), Tyler (546), Upshur (1,420), Wayne (2,245), Webster (236), Wetzel (955), Wirt (310), Wood (6,345), Wyoming (1,507).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.