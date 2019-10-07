New bill could help West Virginians enter the workforce

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- A new bill introduced by Congresswoman Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia would help recipients of Government assistance get back in the workforce.

“We need to find people who can do certain jobs and who if they’re not currently in the workforce can find a way to get in the workforce,” said Steve Roberts, President of WV Chamber of Commerce.

The Accelerating Individuals into the Workforce Act will encourage employers to hire recipients of the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. The bill would use money from the TANF contingency fund to subsidize wages (up to 50%). The rest of the money will come from employers or state and local funds.

“It’s very good for the businesses, as well as the people and it’s the people that we’re trying to help to give them that pride in being productive and being among other people who are doing the same,” said Rep. Miller.