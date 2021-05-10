New bill extends alcohol purchasing hours, to-go options in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A law passed by the West Virginia Legislature will now extend alcohol sales and purchasing hours, along with new delivery options for restaurants.

Starting Monday, you can purchase alcohol from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. every day – including Sundays – in restaurants and clubs.

For retail liquor outlets, purchase hours are 8 a.m. until 12 a.m. Monday thru Saturday, and 1 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sunday.

In addition to that, restaurants will now be able to apply for a permit to allow alcohol to-go and delivery options. That means delivery services like UberEats and GrubHub can bring alcohol directly to you, once they also get on board with the permit.

“Anything that helps modernize and makes us more competitive with our surrounding states, I think it’s just a win,” said Tracy Abdalla, owner of Soho’s.

Lawmakers say this is a big step in the right direction for the Mountain State.

“Tips are going to be higher, bills are going to be higher, they’re going to be able to get a lot more out the door,” explained Del. Kayla Young, (D) Kanawha County.

For both delivery and to-go options, you must purchase an appetizer or entree to receive an alcoholic beverage. The bill also says people can purchase alcohol from surrounding states and get It shipped to alcohol distributors in West Virginia for pick up.